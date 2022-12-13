Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/12

Girls Basketball

Mauston 45 River Valley 43 (Kylie Heller 16points Mauston 6-2 on the season)

Columbus 50 Wisconsin Dells 39

Wonewoc-Center 60 Coulee Christian 23

Boys Basketball

Coulee Christian 62 Wonewoc-Center 42

Wisconsin Dells 64 Black River Falls 42

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.