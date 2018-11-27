Local prep Scores from Monday 11/26

In Boys Basketball

Westfield 48 Royall 44

New Lisbon 67 Ithaca 26

Wonewoc-Center 73 La Farge 32

Girls Basketball

Port Edwards 72 New Lisbon 52

Westby 68 Brookwood 27

Source: WRJC.com





