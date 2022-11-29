Local Prep Scores from Monday 11/28

Boys Basketball

Royall 58 Kickapoo 48

Mauston 51 River Valley 48 (Ryan Frye first victory as head coach)

Brookwood 55 Coulee Christian 47

Ithaca 83 Wonewoc-Center 26

Girls Basketball

Mauston 70 New Lisbon 39 (Brie Heller 17points for Mauston)

Adams-Friendship 72 Portage 16

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.