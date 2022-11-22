Local Prep Scores from Monday 11/21

Girls Basketball

Royall 62 Black River Falls 28

Hillsboro 69 Richland Center 46

Sparta 64 Mauston 43

Ithaca 52 Wonewoc-Center 42

Westby 54 Brookwood 28

Source: WRJC.com







