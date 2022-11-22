Local Prep Scores from Monday 11/21
Girls Basketball
Royall 62 Black River Falls 28
Hillsboro 69 Richland Center 46
Sparta 64 Mauston 43
Ithaca 52 Wonewoc-Center 42
Westby 54 Brookwood 28
Inspectors find string of failures at western Wisconsin nursing home where nurse severed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2022 at 6:37 PM
A nurse used a pair of bandage scissors to sever a patient's necrotic foot. She neither charted the procedure, nor told doctors.
Royall Girls Basketball Stays Perfect on Young Season Route Black River Falls
United Way's Robyn Davis is an attorney, CEO and now UWGB's outstanding woman of color
United Way's Robyn Davis is an attorney, CEO and now UWGB's 2022 outstanding woman of color in education.
How to help young kids: Give their parents cash
Guaranteed income programs reduce stress for parents, which helps their kids do better, too.
Mineral exploration company hopes Inflation Reduction Act will create support for mining...
GreenLight Metals, a mineral exploration company, is hoping green energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act will create a boom in U.S. mining.
Door 44, Parallel 44 wines win top scores in national competition; wineries to hold open...
Four wines from the Kewaunee and Sturgeon Bay wineries won the best scores in their categories and Door 44's M red wine had the best overall score
Ancient Menominee remains, 1,200 years old, have returned home after spending decades in...
Menominee elders visited their ancestors throughout the years who were packed away in boxes among archeological archives at University of Michigan.
Meet the UWGB professor behind decades of work advancing LGBTQ+ rights on campus
Stacie Christian received the 2022 Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People by UWGB.
