Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/31

Boys Basketball

Brookwood 55 Wonewoc-Center 41

Bangor 55 Melrose-Mindoro 50

Kickapoo 61 Weston 53

Hillsboro 77 Ithaca 59

Cashton 74 Viroqua 43

Girls Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 57 Portage 50

New Lisbon 53 Ithaca 49

G-E-T 53 Tomah 37

Kickapoo 64 Weston 13

Source: WRJC.com







