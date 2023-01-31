Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/30

Boys Basketball

Royall 59 Ithaca 44

De Soto 70 Weston 48

North Crawford 49 New Lisbon 41

Wisconsin Dells 81 River Valley 44

Bangor 79 Melrose-Mindoro 37

Girls Basketball

Portage 41 Nekoosa 35

Bangor 54 Melrose-Mindoro 48

Cashton 64 La Farge 52

De Soto 57 Weston 56

Westby 47 Hillsboro 40

New Lisbon 51 Port Edwards 48

Wrestling

Mauston 63 Wautoma 15 (Eades, Pitts, Peterson, Gosda, Romanelli, Gyllin all with pins for Mauston)

Wisconsin Dells 54 Nekoosa 24

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 8 DeForest 0 (Mauston’s Andrey Tougas 1 goal for the Cheavers)

Source: WRJC.com







