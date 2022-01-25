Local prep scores from Monday 1/24

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 70 Iowa-Grant 16

Richland Center 66 Royall 42

De Soto 49 New Lisbon 46

Tomah 34 Adams-Friendship 27

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 66 Iowa-Grant 52

Westfield 58 Pardeeville 45

Wisconsin Dells 51 Westby 44

De Soto 65 New Lisbon 56

Girls Hockey

Metro Lynx 8 Badger Lightning 0

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.