Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/23

Girls Basketball

New Lisbon 64 De Soto 26

Royall 60 Weston 27 (Marah Gruen 19points to lead Royall)

Tomah 52 Adams-Friendship 35

Cashton 61 Melrose-Mindoro 58

Wonewoc-Center 54 North Crawford 36

Hillsboro 54 Iowa-Grant 26

Boys Basketball

De Soto 64 New Lisbon 60

Hillsboro 51 Iowa-Grant 48 (Noah Burmaster game winning three at the buzzer)

Necedah 61 La Farge 49

Platteville defeated Adams-Friendship

Portage 83 Mauston 62

Fall River 64 Westfield 29

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.