Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/22
Girls Basketball
Royall 61 Alma-Center Lincoln 46
Lodi 50 Adams-Friendship 38
Brookwood 74 Ithaca 66
Cashton 51 Westby 16
Blair-Taylor 58 New Lisbon 53
Boys Basketball
Mauston 69 Richland Center 42
Wisconsin Dells 81 Westby 55
Fall River 57 Westfield 55
Amherst 63 Nekoosa 49
New Lisbon 84 Coulee Christian 37
Weston 41 Wonewoc-Center 27
Tomah 75 Sparta 61
De Soto 86 Brookwood 25
Source: WRJC.com
