Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/22

Girls Basketball

Royall 61 Alma-Center Lincoln 46

Lodi 50 Adams-Friendship 38

Brookwood 74 Ithaca 66

Cashton 51 Westby 16

Blair-Taylor 58 New Lisbon 53

Boys Basketball

Mauston 69 Richland Center 42

Wisconsin Dells 81 Westby 55

Fall River 57 Westfield 55

Amherst 63 Nekoosa 49

New Lisbon 84 Coulee Christian 37

Weston 41 Wonewoc-Center 27

Tomah 75 Sparta 61

De Soto 86 Brookwood 25

Source: WRJC.com







