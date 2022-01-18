Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/17

Boys Basketball

Bangor 56 Necedah 39

Portage 77 Wisconsin Dells 64

New Lisbon 74 Coulee Christian 33

North Crawford 64 Wonewoc-Center 27

Hillsboro 59 Westby 40

Source: WRJC.com







