Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/16

Girls Basketball

Mauston 58 Almond-Bancroft 52 (Kylie Heller 24points Bre Heller 14points)

Cashton 68 De Soto 23

Wonewoc-Center 52 Seneca 37

Westfield 56 Amherst 32

Boys Basketball

North Crawford 78 Wonewoc-Center 27

Westfield 58 Necedah 38

Bangor 72 Black River Falls 39

Cashton 68 De Soto 39

Ithaca 85 New Lisbon 72

Source: WRJC.com







