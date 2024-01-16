Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/15

Girls Basketball

Wonewoc-Center 59 Riverdale 52

Westfield 80 Pardeeville 28

La Farge 38 Necedah 25

Beaver Dam 85 Reedsburg 55

Boys Basketball

Necedah 52 La Farge 44

Beaver Dam 85 Adams-Friendship 29

Cashton 79 Melrose-Mindoro 38

Athens 66 Nekoosa 50

Source: WRJC.com







