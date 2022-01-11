Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/11/2022
Girls Basketball
New Lisbon 62 Mauston 54
La Farge 49 Cashton 37
Bangor 65 Arcadia 47
Ithaca 54 Necedah 46
Brookwood 67 Coulee Christian 27
Wonewoc-Center 47 North Crawford 21
Boys Basketball
Cashton 93 La Farge 24
De Soto 54 Brookwood 40
Source: WRJC.com
-
Afghan Refugee Clothing Drive in Vernon County Coming to an End
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM
-
Wisconsin Department Of Revenue Revises Withholding Tax Tables
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM
-
Republicans seek to amend the state constitution to give lawmakers a say in spending...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has overseen how to spend more than $5 billion in federal help to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic toll.
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/11/2022
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM
-
Foul Trouble Dooms Mauston Girls Basketball in Setback to New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM
-
Rep. Steffen to present stadium board plan to city, says passage this year unlikely
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM
Representatives plan to disband stadium district opposed by Green Bay Packers, stadium board and others.
-
Fox Valley hospitals reaching 'breaking point' as COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, beg...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM
While the omicron variant causes less severe symptoms and shorter hospital stays on average, it's much more contagious than previous strains.
-
A day after entering 2022 race, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson launches two ads and says he's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 3:13 PM
State Democrats got their message out with billboards hitting Ron Johnson on taxes as the 2022 U.S. Senate race enters a new phase.
-
Northern Wisconsin snowmobiler hit sled dog 'on purpose,' breaking its leg, musher says....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM
Sled-dog racer Ryan Redington says the snowmobile driver swerved at his team of dogs, hitting one of them and breaking two of its legs.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.