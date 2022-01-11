Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/11/2022

Girls Basketball

New Lisbon 62 Mauston 54

La Farge 49 Cashton 37

Bangor 65 Arcadia 47

Ithaca 54 Necedah 46

Brookwood 67 Coulee Christian 27

Wonewoc-Center 47 North Crawford 21

Boys Basketball

Cashton 93 La Farge 24

De Soto 54 Brookwood 40

Source: WRJC.com







