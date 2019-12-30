Local Prep Scores from Holiday Weekend Tournaments and Games

boys basketball

Friday

Cassville 61 New Lisbon 50

Hillsboro 51 Seneca 49

Bangor 63 Westby 54

Lancaster 62 Royall 42

Tomah 71 Lakeland 54

Reedsburg 56 Owatonna (MN) 51

Saturday

Royall 54 Potosi 47

Reedsburg 70 Kettle Moraine 57

Tomah 94 Ashland 70

Necedah 54 Pittsville 53

Wisconsin Dells 83 Portage 37

girls basketball

Friday

Reedsburg 58 Lodi 33

Adams-Friendship 48 Montello 36

Westfield 68 Almond-Bancroft 36

Wisconsin Dells 36 Baraboo 26

Hillsboro 50 Seneca 38

West Salem 67 Wautoma 24

Bangor 56 Stratford 45

Saturday

Necedah 46 Pittsville 22

Westfield 68 Montello 46

La Crescent (MN) 56 Wautoma 32

Bangor 57 Shullsburg 40

Hortonville 64 Reedsburg 48

Hockey

Friday

McFarland 6 RWD/Mauston 5

Tomah/Sparta 8 Holmen/Aquinas 1

Saturday

DeForest 4 RWD/Mauston 2

Greendale 4 Tomah/Sparta 1

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.