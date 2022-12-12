Local Prep Scores from Friday night

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 59 New Lisbon 47 (Talan Hildreth 21points for the Tigers)

Nekoosa 81 Greenwood 41

Bangor 58 Necedah 37

Holmen 73 Tomah 72 (Double Overtime)

Girls Basketball

Wautoma 68 Princeton/Green Lake 26

Westfield 72 Lodi 26

Source: WRJC.com







