Local Prep Scores from Friday night
Boys Basketball
Hillsboro 59 New Lisbon 47 (Talan Hildreth 21points for the Tigers)
Nekoosa 81 Greenwood 41
Bangor 58 Necedah 37
Holmen 73 Tomah 72 (Double Overtime)
Girls Basketball
Wautoma 68 Princeton/Green Lake 26
Westfield 72 Lodi 26
Source: WRJC.com
-
Bice: Internal campaign calendar shows Tim Michels kept a light schedule late in the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' work schedule was a source of frustration for former four-time Gov. Tommy Thompson, an early Michels' backer.
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday night
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM
-
5 takeaways from a new report on Lincoln Hills, Wisconsin's troubled youth prison
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM
A court-ordered monitor found "high levels" of confining youth to their cells and little time in the prison's classrooms or face-to-face with teachers.
-
Green Bay inches closer to perfect score in LGBTQ rights, though not every space in city...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Ten points shy of a perfect score in LGBTQ rights, the city of Green Bay takes steps to better serve, support and protect its LGBTQ residents.
-
USPS carrier shot and killed while delivering mail on Milwaukee's north side, police say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM
Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office has confirmed that a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot and killed in the city Friday night.
-
New interactive nature journal for Toft Point created by UWGB program to be available...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The book features original illustrations of the flora and fauna of Toft Point, poetry and space for visitors to write and sketch their observations
-
Secretary Karen Timberlake steps down from Wisconsin Department of Health Services
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Karen Timberlake is stepping down from the agency after overseeing the state's COVID vaccine rollout and response to monkeypox
-
Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM
The chances of the bill becoming law may be "slim," the Wisconsin senator said. But she hopes to at least raise awareness.
-
UW System board approves raises for campus chancellors ranging from $5K to $15K
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2022 at 9:05 PM
Most chancellors will see their base pay increase by 2%, but one chancellor will get a 6% salary bump.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.