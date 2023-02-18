Local Prep Scores from Friday Night 2/17

Girls Basketball

Royall 67 La Farge 51 (Marah Gruen 30points in the win eclipses 1,000 point milestone moves into 4th place on Royall’s all-time scoring leaders)

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 49 Westfield 33

Bangor 89 Brookwood 47

Wautoma 54 Mauston 53

Wisconsin Dells 76 Nekoosa 41

Tomah 59 Aquinas 48

Portage 82 Reedsburg 72

Boy Hockey Regional Final

Verona 5 RWD/Mauston 1

Girls Hockey Regional Final

Badger Lightning 6 Sun Prairie 2

Source: WRJC.com







