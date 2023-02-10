Local Prep Scores from Friday Night 2/10

Boys Basketball

Royall 63 Brookwood 36 (Tyrus Wildes 15points to lead Royall)

Adams-Friendship 54 Mauston 46

Wisconsin Dells 81 Westfield 52

Wautoma 78 Nekoosa 61

Bangor 95 Wonewoc-Center 19

Necedah 63 Hillsboro 60

Tomah 79 Sparta 68

La Farge 58 Weston 55

Girls Basketball

La Farge 46 Weston 28

Wautoma 61 Nekoosa 25

Source: WRJC.com







