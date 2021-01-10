Local Prep Scores from Friday January 8th

Wisconsin Dells 62 Mauston 42

Adams-Friendship 45 Westfield 40

Wautoma 61 Nekoosa 42

Tomah 56 La Crosse Aquinas 34

Cashton 65 Sparta 60

Girls Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 75 Mauston 11

Westfield 63 Adams-Friendship 38

Weston 56 North Crawford 41

Royall 67 Brookwood 26 (Emma Gruen 21 points for Royall)

Aquinas 65 Tomah 22

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 4 Somerset 1

Tomah/Sparta 7 West Salem 5

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.