Local Prep Scores from Friday January 8th
Wisconsin Dells 62 Mauston 42
Adams-Friendship 45 Westfield 40
Wautoma 61 Nekoosa 42
Tomah 56 La Crosse Aquinas 34
Cashton 65 Sparta 60
Girls Basketball
Wisconsin Dells 75 Mauston 11
Westfield 63 Adams-Friendship 38
Weston 56 North Crawford 41
Royall 67 Brookwood 26 (Emma Gruen 21 points for Royall)
Aquinas 65 Tomah 22
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 4 Somerset 1
Tomah/Sparta 7 West Salem 5
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2021 at 2:14 AM
Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to laud border wall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2021 at 1:40 AM
President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday to highlight his administration's work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.
World-renowned Rwandan priest, who frequently visited shrine near Green Bay, taught power...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 10, 2021 at 12:54 AM
Father Ubald Rugirangoga visited the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help near Green Bay regularly.
Wisconsin Republicans don't want to see Trump pushed out of office
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 9, 2021 at 6:26 PM
Democrats in Congress have said they will impeach President Donald Trump if Pence and the cabinet don't remove him.
Evers asks feds to release more COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsin as state officials move...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 9, 2021 at 6:01 PM
Gov. Tony Evers and seven other Democratic governors are asking federal health officials to release more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as Wisconsin officials move closer to picking next group to get shots.
Online sales of Packers merchandise take up the slack in pandemic-ravaged year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 9, 2021 at 1:50 PM
There are fewer retailers carrying Green Bay Packers items than before, but winning season mitigates pandemic effect.
'These are our people': Aaron Rodgers donates $500,000 to Barstool Fund to help...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 9, 2021 at 1:08 PM
"This is the backbone of this country, small business and the middle class, that's taking it on the chin right now," Aaron Rodgers said.
Former Packers LeRoy Butler, Charles Woodson named Hall of Fame finalists, Aaron Rodgers...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Golden Eagles fall to Wisconsin Dells in Boys Basketball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on January 9, 2021 at 3:19 AM
