Local Prep Scores from Friday January 15th

Boys Basketball

Mauston 68 Westby 53

Westfield 70 Wautoma 63

Wisconsin Dells 49 Sauk Prairie 46

New Lisbon 81 Wonewoc-Center 57

Royall 50 Hillsboro 40

Bangor 62 Necedah 51

La Crosse Central 59 Tomah 44

Ithaca 73 Weston 43

Girls Basketball

Nekoosa 65 Mauston 42

Wisconsin Dells 46 Adams-Friendship 32

Reedsburg 77 Onalaska 51

Girls Hockey

Onalaska 5 Black River Falls/Tomah 4

Source: WRJC.com







