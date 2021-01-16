Local Prep Scores from Friday January 15th
Boys Basketball
Mauston 68 Westby 53
Westfield 70 Wautoma 63
Wisconsin Dells 49 Sauk Prairie 46
New Lisbon 81 Wonewoc-Center 57
Royall 50 Hillsboro 40
Bangor 62 Necedah 51
La Crosse Central 59 Tomah 44
Ithaca 73 Weston 43
Girls Basketball
Nekoosa 65 Mauston 42
Wisconsin Dells 46 Adams-Friendship 32
Reedsburg 77 Onalaska 51
Girls Hockey
Onalaska 5 Black River Falls/Tomah 4
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2021 at 3:20 AM
-
