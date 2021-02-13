Local Prep Scores from Friday February 12th

Regional Semi-Final Girls basketball scores from Friday night

Division 5

Royall 91 Weston 44

Highland 57 Wonewoc-Center 35

Division 4

Cashton 57 Onalaska Luther 55

Hillsboro 64 Pardeeville 33

Bangor 66 Melrose-Mindoro 50

Division 3

Westfield won via forfeit from Omro

Adams-Friendship 56 Wautoma 47

Division 2

Waupun 69 Wisconsin Dells 25

Onalaska 64 Tomah 44

Reedsburg 67 Baraboo 36

Boys Basketball Scores Regular Season

Wisconsin Dells 83 Mauston 56

Wautoma 84 Nekoosa 43

Source: WRJC.com







