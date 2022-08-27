Local Prep Scores from Friday 8/26

Football

Royall 28 Hillsboro 0

Westfield 69 Necedah 30

Cashton 67 Independence/Gilmanton 7

Sparta 28 Mauston 27

West Salem 49 Tomah 8

Viroqua 18 Brookwood 16

Wisconsin Dells 40 Black River Falls 18

Bangor 34 Turtle Lake 12

New Lisbon 56 Iowa-Grant 6

Aquinas 36 Onalaska Luther 6

Adams-Friendship 40 Nekoosa 8

Berlin 50 Wautoma 33

Reedsburg 35 Sauk Prairie 14

Poynette 13 Pardeville 6

Soccer from Thursday

Wisconsin Dells 7 Mauston 3 (Isaac Bilka 2 goals Martin Wolf 1 Goal Jackson Whitney 2 assists)

Volleyball

Royall goes 6-1 and Wisconsin Dells Friendship Invite good for 5th place only loss was to Waunakee

Source: WRJC.com







