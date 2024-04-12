Local Prep Scores from Friday 4/12

Baseball

Holmen 8 Mauston 7

Bangor 25 Necedah 0

Cashton 20 Wonewoc-Center 3

Weston 15 New Lisbon 5

Onalaska Luther 6 Brookwood 5

De Soto 15 Hillsboro 7

Weyauwega-Fremont 10 Westfield 8

Softball

Adams-Friendship 16 Manitowoc Roncalli 7

Prairie Du Chien 11 Adams-Friendship 3

Tomah 3 Waunakee 0

Brookwood 15 Mauston 0

Bangor 6 Necedah 0

Wonewoc-Center 5 Cashton 4

Hillsboro 11 De Soto 0 (Michelyn Hanson home run)

Girls Soccer

Baraboo 6 Mauston 0 (Thursday)

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.