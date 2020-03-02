Local Prep Scores from Friday 2/28

WIAA Girls Basketball Regional semi-final games

Division 2

Reedsburg 63 Sauk Prairie 33

Division 3

Elk Mound 51 Adams-Friendships 38

Prescott 91 Nekoosa 60

Division 4

Westfield 46 Necedah 37 (Kylee Moore 14 points for the Cardinals)

Division 5

Bangor 66 Elmwood/Plum City 25

Blair-Taylor 65 Royall 58

Cashton 70 Alma-Center Lincoln 55

Potosi/Cassville 47 Hillsboro 38

WIAA State Wrestling Tournament Action

Division 1

126 Pounds

Jordan Craft (Manitowoc Lincoln) TF 17-0 over Braden Bemis (Tomah)

Bemis Eliminated from State Tournament

170 pounds Marques Fritsche (Tomah) Dec 4-0 over Lincoln Willett (Oconomowoc)

Fritsche will wrestle Da’Jun Johnson (Whitefish Bay Dominican) for Championship

285

Tyler Pitchel (Muckwanago) Pin Fall over Hayden Larson (Tomah)

Larson Eliminated from State Tournament

Division 2

145 pounds

Aidan Medora (St.Johns/Brookfield Academy) Pin Fall over Billy Dethloff (Wisconsin Dells)

Jared Stricker (Ashland) Pin Fall over Billy Dethloff (Wisconsin Dells)

Dethloff Eliminated from State Tournament

Division 3

106 pounds

Nolan McKittrick (Royall) Pin Fall over Mitch Anderson (Clear Lake)

Luke Thaemert (St. Croix Falls) Dec 7-5 Nolan McKittrick (Royall)

McKittrick will wrestle for 3rd-6th Saturday

