Local Prep Scores from Friday 2/28
WIAA Girls Basketball Regional semi-final games
Division 2
Reedsburg 63 Sauk Prairie 33
Division 3
Elk Mound 51 Adams-Friendships 38
Prescott 91 Nekoosa 60
Division 4
Westfield 46 Necedah 37 (Kylee Moore 14 points for the Cardinals)
Division 5
Bangor 66 Elmwood/Plum City 25
Blair-Taylor 65 Royall 58
Cashton 70 Alma-Center Lincoln 55
Potosi/Cassville 47 Hillsboro 38
WIAA State Wrestling Tournament Action
Division 1
126 Pounds
Jordan Craft (Manitowoc Lincoln) TF 17-0 over Braden Bemis (Tomah)
Bemis Eliminated from State Tournament
170 pounds Marques Fritsche (Tomah) Dec 4-0 over Lincoln Willett (Oconomowoc)
Fritsche will wrestle Da’Jun Johnson (Whitefish Bay Dominican) for Championship
285
Tyler Pitchel (Muckwanago) Pin Fall over Hayden Larson (Tomah)
Larson Eliminated from State Tournament
Division 2
145 pounds
Aidan Medora (St.Johns/Brookfield Academy) Pin Fall over Billy Dethloff (Wisconsin Dells)
Jared Stricker (Ashland) Pin Fall over Billy Dethloff (Wisconsin Dells)
Dethloff Eliminated from State Tournament
Division 3
106 pounds
Nolan McKittrick (Royall) Pin Fall over Mitch Anderson (Clear Lake)
Luke Thaemert (St. Croix Falls) Dec 7-5 Nolan McKittrick (Royall)
McKittrick will wrestle for 3rd-6th Saturday
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Country singer Derek Jones to perform in May at Witter Field, tickets on sale Thursday54 mins ago
- Two weeks later, local police and state investigators continue to examine deaths of Kaukau...55 mins ago
- How to submit an election letter to the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune2 hours ago
- Local Prep Results from Saturday 2/293 hours ago
- Local Prep Scores from Friday 2/283 hours ago
- City of Mauston Meetings4 hours ago
- January All Milk Prices Dips to $19.408 hours ago
- Most Other Farm Commodities Rise in Price8 hours ago
- Malchine Farms Among GROWMARK Enduring Farm Recipients8 hours ago
- Moore memorializes Molson Coors victim on House floor3 days ago
- Wisconsin coronavirus patient cleared3 days ago
- Badgers upset #22 Michigan, win fifth straight4 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.