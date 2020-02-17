Local Prep Scores from Friday 2/14

Boys Basketball

Necedah 81 Brookwood 33 (Jaron Murphy 26 points Landon Murphy 22 Points for Necedah)

Hillsboro 59 New Lisbon 55

Royall 56 Cashton 55

Bangor 83 Wonewoc-Center 34

Onalaska 75 Tomah 23

Blair-Taylor 59 Nekoosa 38

Westfield 70 Lancaster 67

Reedsburg 75 Baraboo 52

Girls Basketball

Westfield 61 Mauston 23

Adams-Friendship 58 Wautoma 32

Wisconsin Dells 54 Nekoosa 43

Onalaska 66 Tomah 31

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 6 Black River Falls 6

Girls Hockey

Lakeshore Lightning 7 Badger Lightning 2 (Bailey Babcock 1 goal for Badger Lightning)

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.