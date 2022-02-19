Local Prep scores from Friday 2/18

High School Girls Basketball

Royall 65 La Farge 36 (Marah Gruen 24pts De’Yona Jones 21pts for Royall)

Necedah 47 Weston 24

Wisocnsin Dells 62 Nekoosa 11

Wautoma 70 Mauston 44

Westfield 41 Adams-Friendship 30

Boys Basketball

Portage 61 Reedsburg 42

Brookwood 65 Coulee Christian 54

Bangor 86 Wonewoc-Center 40

Aquinas 65 Tomah 61

North Crawford 75 Weston 38

Girls Hockey

Round 1 post season

Cap City Cougars 3 Badger Lightning 0

Hudson 7 Black River Falls/Tomah 1

Source: WRJC.com







