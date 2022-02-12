Local Prep Scores from Friday 2/11

Boys Basketball

Necedah 68 Hillsboro 58 (Landen Murphy 25 points to lead Necedah)

Wisconsin Dells 60 Wautoma 42

Royall 56 Brookwood 39

Tomah 66 Sparta 59

Girls Basketball

Kickapoo 61 Weston 25

Adams-Friendship 65 Mauston 25

Westfield 51 Wisconsin Dells 45

Reedsburg 84 Portage 25

Boys Hockey

Black River Falls 1 Tomah/Sparta 0

Source: WRJC.com







