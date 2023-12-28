Local Prep Scores from Friday 12/29

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 68 Gillett 52

Bangor 48 Reedsburg 39

River Falls 69 Tomah 35

Northland Pines 76 Adams-Friendships 63

Cashton 78 Gilmanton/Independence 28

Girls Basketball

Reedsburg 73 La Crosse Logan 53

Cashton 49 Independence/Gilmanton 45

Tomah 66 Black River Falls 35

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 4 Rice Lake 1 (Trey Lariden Brady Baldwin 1 goal each)

Onalaska/La Crosse 3 Tomah/Sparta 1

Source: WRJC.com







