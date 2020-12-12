Local Prep Scores from Friday 12/11

Boys Basketball

Royall 53 New Lisbon 36

Wonewoc-Center 57 Brookwood 47

Adams-Friendship 45 Sparta 35

Beaver Dam 68 Reedsburg 55

Cashton 58 Viroqua 55

De Soto 52 Weston 31

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 62 Nekoosa 35

Westfield 54 Wisconsin Dells 51

De Soto 59 Weston 51

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 3 Baraboo Co-OP 3

Tomah/Sparta 3 Waupun 2

Source: WRJC.com







