Local Prep Scores from Friday 1/10

Boys basketball

Mauston 66 Westfield 40

Wautoma 62 Adams-Friendship 55

Wisconsin Dells 80 Nekoosa 40

Tomah 59 Holmen 56

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 58 Wautoma 49

Westfield 63 Mauston 15

Holmen 64 Tomah 24

Royall 55 Brookwood 49

Necedah 37 Hillsboro 27

Beaver Dam 64 Reedsburg 56

Bangor 63 Wonewoc-Center 30

Cashton 73 New Lisbon 53

Boys Hockey

Waunakee 3 RWD/Mauston 2

Source: WRJC.com





