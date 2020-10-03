Local Prep Scores from Friday 10/2

Football

Mauston 12 Wautoma 7

La Crosse Aquinas 48 Viroqua 13

Reedsburg 41 Sauk Prairie 6

Amherst 48 Nekoosa 12

Adams-Friendship 22 Wisconsin Dells 7

Boys Soccer

Mauston 4 Driftless United 4

Source: WRJC.com







