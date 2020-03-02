Local Prep Results from Saturday 2/29

WIAA Individual Local State Wrestling Results from Saturday

Division 1

170 pounds

Da’Jun Johnson (Whitefish Bay Dominican) Injury Default Victory over Marques Fritsche (Tomah)

Fritsche broke ankle in semi-final victory. Fritsche finished 2nd at 170 pounds in D1.

Division 3

106 pounds

Nolan McKittrick (Royall) Dec 7-0 over Jonah Dennison (Riverdale)

Nolan McKittrick (Royall) Major Decision 11-3 over Mitch Anderson (Clear Lake)

Mckittrick finishes 3rd in Division 3 at 106 pounds

Local WIAA Girls Regional Final Basketball Scores from Saturday

Division 2

Oregon 57 Reedsburg 43

Division 4

Marathon 65 Westfield 49

Division 5

Bangor 70 Blair-Taylor 60 (OT)

Eleva-Strum 76 Cashton 64

Source: WRJC.com





