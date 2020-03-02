Local Prep Results from Saturday 2/29
WIAA Individual Local State Wrestling Results from Saturday
Division 1
170 pounds
Da’Jun Johnson (Whitefish Bay Dominican) Injury Default Victory over Marques Fritsche (Tomah)
Fritsche broke ankle in semi-final victory. Fritsche finished 2nd at 170 pounds in D1.
Division 3
106 pounds
Nolan McKittrick (Royall) Dec 7-0 over Jonah Dennison (Riverdale)
Nolan McKittrick (Royall) Major Decision 11-3 over Mitch Anderson (Clear Lake)
Mckittrick finishes 3rd in Division 3 at 106 pounds
Local WIAA Girls Regional Final Basketball Scores from Saturday
Division 2
Oregon 57 Reedsburg 43
Division 4
Marathon 65 Westfield 49
Division 5
Bangor 70 Blair-Taylor 60 (OT)
Eleva-Strum 76 Cashton 64
Source: WRJC.com
