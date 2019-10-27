Local Prep Regional Championship Scores from Saturday 10/26
Girls Volleyball
Northland Pines 3 Mauston 0
Hillsboro 3 Alma-Center Lincoln 0
Royall 3 Bangor 0
La Crosse Aquinas 3 Cashton 0
Waunakee 3 Reedsburg 1
Boys Soccer
Arcadia 4 Wisconsin Dells 3
Source: WRJC.com
