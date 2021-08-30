Local Prep Football Scores from the Weekend

Friday

New Lisbon 40 De Soto 0

La Crosse Aquinas 41 Onalaska Luther 8

Watertown 27 Reedsburg 7

Nekoosa 22 Adams-Friendship 0

Berlin 46 Wautoma 6

Waterloo 40 Westfield 0

Prairie Du Chien 12 Tomah 7

Royall 6 Fall River/Rio 0

Elk Hart Lake 35 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 13

Saturday

Brookwood 14 Viroqua 7

Cashton 53 Hillsboro 8

