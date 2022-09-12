Local Prep Football Scores from Friday September 9th
Football Scores
Onalaska Luther 35 Royall 8
New Lisbon 48 Brookwood 6
Iowa-Grant 8 Hillsboro 6
Reedsburg 30 La Crosse Logan 15
Bangor 57 Necedah 0
Tomah 22 Sparta 21 OT
Wisconsin Dells 42 Westfield 0
Wautoma 31 Poynette 7
Adams-Friendship 63 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
8-man
Saint Marys 60 Wonewoc-Center 13
Volleyball Scores
Wabeno/Laona 2 Hillsboro 0
Hillsboro 2 Waterford 1
Hillsboro 2 Adams-Friendship 0
Hillsboro 2 Markesan 0
Hillsboro 2 Mercer 0
Gold Bracket
Hillsboro 2 Denmark 1
Hillsboro 2 Mercer 0
Reedsburg 2 Lodi 0
Reedsburg 2 Marshall 0
Edgerton 2 Reedsburg 1
Sauk Prairie 2 Reedsburg 0
Wonewoc-Center defeated Arcadia, Fall Creek, and G-E-T in Sparta invite lost to Eau Claire North and Menomonie
Boys Soccer
Coulee Christian 3 Mauston 1 (Isaac Bilka 1 goal for Mauston)
New Memorial at Wisconsin State Patrol Academy Honors Fallen Troopers
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM
Roesler, Thomas Lee “Zeno” Age 87 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM
Brown County's COVID cases fall 15.9%; Wisconsin cases plummet 16.1%
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 12, 2022 at 2:29 PM
Wisconsin reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 7,835 new cases. That's down 16.1% from the previous week's tally of 9,334 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Wisconsin averaging fewer than 1,000 COVID cases a day for the first time since April
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 10, 2022 at 2:05 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases decreased to 949 cases on Tuesday.
Suring man and Wausaukee man die in 2-semi crash in Ozaukee County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 10, 2022 at 12:59 AM
Officials say a tractor-trailer crossed the median and struck another semitrailer heading the opposite direction.
Protesters criticize Tim Michels' call for 'pitchforks and torches' against the media...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 9, 2022 at 11:37 PM
Protesters rally outside a fundraiser in Appleton attended by gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels over his recent "pitchforks and torches" comment.
3 Green Bay police officers involved in July 20 shooting will not face charges and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM
Green Bay police officers Cameron Boersma, Shawna Coron and Chrisopher Vaubel returned to duty Tuesday after the district attorney's investigation found they acted in good faith.
UW-Madison denounces antisemitic chalks messages that appeared around campus on first day...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 9, 2022 at 9:03 PM
While the messages weren't illegal or in violation of campus policy, they actively work against a culture of belonging, UW-Madison said.
