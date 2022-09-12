Local Prep Football Scores from Friday September 9th

Football Scores

Onalaska Luther 35 Royall 8

New Lisbon 48 Brookwood 6

Iowa-Grant 8 Hillsboro 6

Reedsburg 30 La Crosse Logan 15

Bangor 57 Necedah 0

Tomah 22 Sparta 21 OT

Wisconsin Dells 42 Westfield 0

Wautoma 31 Poynette 7

Adams-Friendship 63 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

8-man

Saint Marys 60 Wonewoc-Center 13

Volleyball Scores

Wabeno/Laona 2 Hillsboro 0

Hillsboro 2 Waterford 1

Hillsboro 2 Adams-Friendship 0

Hillsboro 2 Markesan 0

Hillsboro 2 Mercer 0

Gold Bracket

Hillsboro 2 Denmark 1

Hillsboro 2 Mercer 0

Reedsburg 2 Lodi 0

Reedsburg 2 Marshall 0

Edgerton 2 Reedsburg 1

Sauk Prairie 2 Reedsburg 0

Wonewoc-Center defeated Arcadia, Fall Creek, and G-E-T in Sparta invite lost to Eau Claire North and Menomonie

Boys Soccer

Coulee Christian 3 Mauston 1 (Isaac Bilka 1 goal for Mauston)

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.