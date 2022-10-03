Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night 9/30

Royall 34 Brookwood 0 (Jackson Bender 1 Rushing Touchdown 1 Interception for Touchdown)

Reedsburg 41 Baraboo 27

Adams-Friendship 25 Broadhead/Juda 13

Mauston 38 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 16

Westfield 21 Poynette 20

Wisconsin Dells 56 Wautoma 26

Cashton 56 New Lisbon 6

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 46 Hillsboro 6

Bangor 27 Ithaca 0

La Crosse Logan 35 Tomah 21

8-Man Football

Wisconsin Heights 31 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 7

Source: WRJC.com







