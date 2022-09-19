Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night 9/16

Wisconsin Dells 32 Mauston 14

Cashton 59 Necedah 0 (Brett Hemmersbach 3tds)

Bangor 43 Brookwood 0

Boscobel 22 Hillsboro 6

Reedsburg 20 Sparta 13

New Lisbon 26 Royall 6

Onalaska Luther 39 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

Adams-Friendship 35 Poynette 7

Holmen 34 Tomah 7

Westfield 26 Dodgeville 21

8-Man Football

Belmont 53 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 12

Source: WRJC.com







