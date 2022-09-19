Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night 9/16
Wisconsin Dells 32 Mauston 14
Cashton 59 Necedah 0 (Brett Hemmersbach 3tds)
Bangor 43 Brookwood 0
Boscobel 22 Hillsboro 6
Reedsburg 20 Sparta 13
New Lisbon 26 Royall 6
Onalaska Luther 39 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0
Adams-Friendship 35 Poynette 7
Holmen 34 Tomah 7
Westfield 26 Dodgeville 21
8-Man Football
Belmont 53 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 12
Source: WRJC.com
-
