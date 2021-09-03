Local Prep Football Scores From Friday 9/3

Mauston 44 Westfield 6

Bangor 48 Hillsboro 6

Necedah 20 Royall 0

Wisconsin Dells 41 Wautoma 6

Adams-Friendship 34 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 20

Fort Atkinson 20 Reedsburg 6

River Falls 47 Tomah 8

Prairie Du Chien 30 Poynette 8

Source: WRJC.com







