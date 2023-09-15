Local prep football scores from Friday 9/15

Mauston 39 Wisconsin Dells 37

New Lisbon 26 New Lisbon 22

Holmen 35 Tomah 32 (4OT)

Cashton win via forfeit Necedah

Adams-Friendship 40 Poynette 14

Nekoosa 36 Manawa 17

Hillsboro 28 Boscobel 7

Onalaska Luther 34 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

Sparta 21 Reedsburg 13

Bangor 38 Brookwood 6

Westfield 20 Dodgeville 8

Source: WRJC.com







