Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 8/20/2021

Mauston 46 Tomah 30

New Lisbon 28 Hillsboro 6

Evansville 34 Reedsburg 33

Nekoosa 46 Black River Falls 21

Onalaska Luther 40 Blair-Taylor 7

Brookwood 34 Cochrane-Fountain City 14

Necedah 56 Wild Rose 15

Wisconsin Dells 18 Richland Center 13

Portage 31 Adams-Friendship 0

Catholic Central 49 Montello Co/Op 28

Royall 30 Boscobel 6

Source: WRJC.com







