Local Prep Football Scores From Friday 8/18

New Lisbon 26 Hillsboro 14

Tomah 27 Mauston 14

Royall 36 Boscobel 12

Laconia 28 Wautoma 7

Cambria-Friesland 34 Poynette 6

Reedsburg 28 River Valley 0

Portage 43 Adams-Friendship 7

Palmyra-Eagle 42 Westfield 0

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 69 Necedah 0

Cochrane-Fountain City 40 Brookwood 22

Onalaska Luther 35 Blair-Taylor 0

Source: WRJC.com







