Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 10/4

South Central Conference

Mauston 23 Nekoosa 6

Adams-Friendship 30 Wisconsin Dells 25

G-E-T 36 Wautoma 0

Black River Falls won via forfeit from Westfield

Scenic Bluffs conference

Cashton 26 New Lisbon 14

Brookwood 25 Royall 0

Bangor 56 Riverdale 0

Other area scores

DC Everest 48 Tomah 6

Waunakee 35 Reedsburg 28

Source: WRJC.com





