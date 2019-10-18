Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 10/18

Mauston won via forfeit over Westfield

Black River Falls 34 Wisconsin Dells 0

G-E-T 70 Adams-Friendship 6

Nekoosa 35 Wautoma 14

Hillsboro 34 Royall 28

Bangor 53 Cashton 0

Necedah 32 New Lisbon 14

Brookwood 21 Highland 13

Ithaca 38 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 7

La Crosse Logan 30 Tomah 7

Reedsburg 41 Portage 6

Source: WRJC.com





