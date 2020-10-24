Local Prep Football Scores From Friday 10/23

Mauston 44 Westfield 6

Wisconsin Dells 14 Wautoma 7

Onalaska 50 Adams-Friendship 16

De Soto 16 Hillsboro 0

Reedsburg 24 Watertown 9

Tomah 21 Prairie Du Chein 14

Viroqua 25 Altoona 8

Nekoosa 36 Weyauwega-Freemont 7

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.