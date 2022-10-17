Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 10/14

Adams-Friendship 48 Mauston 8

Holmen 24 Reedsburg 6

Iowa-Grant 28 Brookwood 0

Prairie Du Chien wins via forfeit over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake Co-Op

Wautoma 42 Westfield 26

Wisconsin Dells 43 Poynette 17 (Dells Outright South Central Conference Title 2nd straight year)

Cashton 34 Onalaska Luther 0 (Cashton Outright Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship)

Bangor 41 New Lisbon 6

Royall 59 Necedah 8

Onalaska 49 Tomah 20

Ithaca 54 Hillsboro 16

North Crawford 28 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 12 (Saturday 8-Man)

Source: WRJC.com







