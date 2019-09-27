Local Prep Football Scores from 9/27

South Central Conference

Mauston 16 WI Dells 8

G-E-T 52 Nekoosa 6

Black River Falls 39 Wautoma 20

Adams Friendship wins via forfeit over Westfield

Scenic Bluffs Conference

Cashton 18 Necedah 6

Brookwood 42 New Lisbon 6

Bangor 43 Royall 0

Hillsboro 42 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 14 (Bronson Borchardt 3 touchdowns)

Other Area Scores

Reedsburg 28 Beaver Dam 7

Onalaska 46 Tomah 0

Source: WRJC.com





