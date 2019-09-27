Local Prep Football Scores from 9/27
South Central Conference
Mauston 16 WI Dells 8
G-E-T 52 Nekoosa 6
Black River Falls 39 Wautoma 20
Adams Friendship wins via forfeit over Westfield
Scenic Bluffs Conference
Cashton 18 Necedah 6
Brookwood 42 New Lisbon 6
Bangor 43 Royall 0
Hillsboro 42 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 14 (Bronson Borchardt 3 touchdowns)
Other Area Scores
Reedsburg 28 Beaver Dam 7
Onalaska 46 Tomah 0
Source: WRJC.com
