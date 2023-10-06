Local Prep Football Games from Friday 10/5

New Lisbon 34 Boscobel 26 (New Lisbon Clinches Playoff berth)

Brookwood 47 Necedah 0

Mauston 39 Wautoma 7

Cashton 45 Royall 6

Platteville 43 Poynette 0

Adams-Friendship 47 Wisconsin Dells 13

Bangor 31 Onalaska Luther 7

Tomah 13 Reedsburg 6

Tomahawk 7 Westfield 0

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.