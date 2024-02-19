Local Prep Boys Basketball Scores from Monday 2/19

Royall 68 Hillsboro 47

Bangor 68 Cashton 66

New Lisbon 68 Brookwood 67

Necedah 38 Wonewoc-Center 29

Wisconsin Rapids 83 Tomah 75 (OT)

Mauston 57 River Valley 47 (Brock Massey 23points)

Westfield 63 Montello 45

Platteville 64 Wisconsin Dells 54

Source: WRJC.com







