Local Post Season Prep Scores from Saturday 3/5

Local Boys WIAA Regional Final Scores from Saturday

Division 2

La Crosse Central 70 Tomah 44

Division 3

West Salem 64 Wisconsin Dells 44

Adams-Friendship 54 Stanley-Boyd 38

Division 5

Bangor 69 Hillsboro 49

Blair-Taylor 69 Royall 58 (T.WIldes/N.Vieth each with 15points to lead Royall)

Local Girls WIAA Sectional Final Scores from Saturday

Division 2

Reedsburg 63 Union Grove 45

Division 4

Westfield 41 Bonduel 38

Division 5

Highland 54 Bangor 49

Source: WRJC.com







