Local Man to Audition for NBC’s The Voice

A local musician has auditioned for NBC’s The Voice. Aaron Scott of Tomah is expected to appear on this next Monday or Tuesdays episode of the Voice. Scott is taking part in the blind auditions. Scott is a member of local band One Way North. They have performed at numerous locations including opening for Thompson Square at New Lisbon’s Parking Lot Party in 2018. The Voice premiers October 19th and 20th on NBC.

Source: WRJC.com







