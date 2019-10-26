Local Level 1 WIAA Playoff Football Scores

Edgerton 45 Mauston 8 (Cade Hall 5 yard Touchdown Pass to Gage Kobylski for lone Mauston TD)

Reedsburg 37 Sparta 7

Northwestern 41 Nekoosa 0

G-E-T 48 Marshall 18

Blackhawk/Warren 52 Cashton 8

Reedsville 31 Brookwood 0

Baldwin-Woodville 42 Black River Falls 7

Bangor 40 Webster 0

Oshkosh Lourdes Academy 64 Hillsboro 6

Source: WRJC.com





